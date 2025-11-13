OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — A bizarre situation in Opelousas involving a garbage truck, shots fired, and a man in his underwear led to the arrest of two people on Thursday.

Two people from St. Landry Parish were arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly opening fire on a garbage truck near their home on the North I-49 Service Road.

Get our free mobile app

Early Morning Gunfire in Opelousas

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies were called to 7882 North I-49 Service Road around 4:30 a.m. for a report of trespassing.

Before deputies could arrive, the complainant, identified as 40-year-old Lori Nicole Gautreaux, called back and told dispatchers that she and her companion would begin shooting if law enforcement didn’t arrive soon. During the call, dispatchers reportedly heard a gunshot.

Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Moments later, another 911 call came from the driver of a Bayou State garbage truck who said a man wearing only underwear was firing shots at him and blocking his only exit from the area.

Deputies later identified the shooter as 49-year-old Kevin Bergeron, who was arrested along with Gautreaux. Bergeron faces a charge of illegal use of weapons or other dangerous instrumentalities, while Gautreaux was booked as a principal to illegal use of weapons.

Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

A Warning from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff

Sheriff Guidroz said the couple’s actions underscore the need for the public to understand firearm laws and responsible gun ownership.

“That the residents stated they ‘thought’ someone was trespassing or attempting to take physical property does not justify the use of a deadly weapon,” Guidroz said. “We have highly-trained personnel on staff that stand ready to assist the public in receiving the proper training and education involving firearms.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or the P3 app.