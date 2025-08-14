Highlights

Louisiana has the highest COVID wastewater levels nationwide according to CDC data from July 27 to August 8, as the state experiences a surge driven by new variants

NB.1.8.1 "Nimbus" variant now dominates at 43 percent of US cases, causing severe "razor blade throat" symptoms that patients compare to swallowing glass

XFG "Stratus" variant is rapidly spreading and may become the next dominant strain, causing scratchy, hoarse throat symptoms often mistaken for allergies

Current vaccines remain effective against severe disease from both variants, though Louisiana vaccine access has changed under new federal guidelines

CDC forecasting shows COVID infections growing or likely growing in 45 states, with Louisiana among the hardest-hit southern states

Louisiana COVID Surge Reaches Critical Levels as New Variants Spread Statewide

State leads nation in wastewater viral activity while "Nimbus" and "Stratus" variants bring distinctive symptoms and increased transmission rates

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana is seeing one of the biggest COVID-19 surges in the nation, with wastewater surveillance data showing the state has the highest viral activity levels nationwide as two new highly contagious variants drive infections across all 64 parishes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded national wastewater viral activity for COVID-19 from "low" to "moderate" on August 8, with Louisiana showing the highest levels in the country. The surge comes as families prepare for back-to-school season and summer travel peaks across the region.

What Louisiana Families Need to Know About the New Variants

The dominant strain currently spreading across Louisiana is NB.1.8.1, nicknamed "Nimbus," which accounts for an estimated 43 percent of COVID cases in the United States. This variant has earned notoriety for causing what infected patients describe as "razor blade throat" — a severe sore throat pain that patients compare to swallowing glass.

Meanwhile, a newer variant called XFG or "Stratus" is rapidly gaining ground, now making up 54 percent of variants detected in some regional wastewater systems and causing scratchy, hoarse throat symptoms that are easily mistaken for seasonal allergies.

Both variants are descendants of the Omicron strain that first emerged in 2021, but they've evolved to be significantly more transmissible than their predecessors. According to the World Health Organization, NB.1.8.1 binds more strongly to the ACE2 receptor that SARS-CoV-2 uses to enter human cells, while XFG has mutations that help it evade antibodies from previous infections or vaccinations.

Current Impact on Louisiana Communities

The timing of this surge creates real problems for Louisiana families. Summer here means one thing: everybody's cranking up the air conditioning and spending more time indoors. That's on top of increased travel and family gatherings that come with vacation season. All of that indoor time in closed spaces helps viruses spread more easily from person to person.

Louisiana is among the southern states seeing some of the biggest increases in transmission, with the CDC reporting that COVID-19 infections are either growing or likely growing in 45 states nationwide. Emergency department visits for COVID-19 are rising among people of all ages, with a particularly sharp uptick among children as back-to-school season approaches.

Healthcare providers across Louisiana are reporting increased patient volumes, though hospitalizations remain manageable compared to previous surge peaks. Saint Mary's Hospital reports seeing more COVID patients in recent weeks, with Dr. Husnain Kermalli noting "We have seen an increase in COVID patients. They're being treated with the appropriate medications. Their hospitalizations, thankfully, have not been very complicated."

Symptoms and When to Seek Testing

Both variants share many common COVID-19 symptoms, but each has developed distinctive characteristics that Louisiana residents should recognize:

Nimbus (NB.1.8.1) Symptoms:

Severe "razor blade throat" causing intense pain when swallowing

Fever and chills

Gastrointestinal symptoms including nausea and vomiting

Cough and congestion

Body aches and fatigue

Stratus (XFG) Symptoms:

Scratchy, hoarse throat that resembles allergy symptoms

Mild fever

Dry cough

Nasal congestion

Voice hoarseness that may persist

Health experts note that because Stratus symptoms closely resemble seasonal allergies, many infections may go unrecognized initially, potentially contributing to increased community spread.

Louisiana residents experiencing any respiratory symptoms should consider testing, especially given the state's current high transmission levels. As of August 2, weekly test positivity stands at 8.6 percent, up 2 percent from the previous week, though this remains well below last summer's peak of 18 percent.

Vaccine Access and Protection in Louisiana

Currently approved COVID vaccines are expected to remain effective against both the Nimbus and Stratus variants, particularly against severe disease and hospitalization. However, Louisiana families now face a changed landscape for vaccine access following recent federal policy modifications.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced new guidelines that limit the 2025-2026 vaccines to adults 65 and older and people ages 12-64 with at least one underlying condition. The CDC no longer recommends routine COVID vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women, though many Louisiana physicians disagree with these changes.

Current Vaccine Availability in Louisiana:

Vaccines are available at retail pharmacies including Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS, as well as clinics and doctor's offices throughout the state

Parish Health Units offer free COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured and underinsured residents through the Bridge Access Program

Children through 18 years may qualify for no-cost vaccines through the federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program

Louisiana residents can find vaccination sites by visiting Vaccines.gov, texting their ZIP code to 438829, or calling 800-232-0233.

What Louisiana Health Officials Are Monitoring

Wastewater surveillance has become a critical early warning system, with the ability to detect community spread 2-63 days before clinical cases appear. Louisiana's position at the top of national wastewater levels suggests the state may be experiencing the leading edge of what experts predict will be a nationwide summer surge.

The CDC's forecasting models estimate an average of 505,000 new daily infections across the United States, though data quality limitations make it difficult to assess the full scope of current transmission. This uncertainty is particularly challenging for Louisiana, where historical patterns show summer surges can strain healthcare systems.

The Louisiana Department of Health continues monitoring through its respiratory virus surveillance systems, though the state has stepped back from actively promoting mass vaccination campaigns. This shift in approach places greater responsibility on individual families and healthcare providers to make vaccination decisions.

Timeline and Regional Outlook

Summer 2025 Trajectory:

Early August: Louisiana reaches highest wastewater levels nationwide

Louisiana reaches highest wastewater levels nationwide Mid-August: Back-to-school season begins with elevated community transmission

Back-to-school season begins with elevated community transmission Late August-September: Traditional peak period for Louisiana summer COVID surges

Traditional peak period for Louisiana summer COVID surges Fall 2025: New vaccine formulations targeting current variants expected to become available

Health experts remain uncertain whether the summer 2025 COVID wave will be average, larger, or smaller compared to previous years. However, the combination of highly transmissible variants and decreased population immunity suggests Louisiana communities should prepare for sustained elevated transmission through the summer months.

Protection Strategies for Louisiana Families

Given Louisiana's current high transmission environment, public health experts recommend layered protection approaches:

Individual Protection:

Test when experiencing any respiratory symptoms

Stay home when sick to prevent community spread

Consider wearing N-95 masks in crowded indoor settings

Maintain up-to-date vaccination status based on individual risk factors

Community Considerations:

Improve indoor air quality and ventilation in homes and workplaces

Plan for potential school and workplace disruptions

Stock home testing supplies for rapid detection

Maintain communication with healthcare providers about treatment options

High-Risk Populations: Louisiana residents over 65, those with compromised immune systems, and individuals with underlying medical conditions should consult healthcare providers about additional protective measures and early treatment options if exposed.

