Highlights

South Lake Tahoe resident tests positive for plague after camping, likely infected by flea bite

Patient recovering at home under medical care following early detection and treatment

Four rodents in Tahoe Basin tested positive for plague bacteria in 2025, adding to 41 cases from 2021-2024

Last human plague case in El Dorado County occurred in 2020 in the same South Lake Tahoe area

Health officials emphasize preventive measures for outdoor enthusiasts and pet owners in endemic areas

California Camper Tests Positive for Plague After Lake Tahoe Flea Bite

El Dorado County Confirms Rare but Treatable Disease in Popular Recreation Area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KPEL News) — A South Lake Tahoe resident has tested positive for plague after likely being bitten by an infected flea while camping in the area, El Dorado County health officials announced Tuesday.

The person is recovering at home under medical care, with health officials investigating the exact circumstances of the infection.

Get our free mobile app

"Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County," said Kyle Fliflet, El Dorado County's Acting Director of Public Health. "It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present."

What Campers and Outdoor Enthusiasts Need to Know

Plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, most often transmitted by bites of fleas that have acquired the bacteria from infected squirrels, chipmunks and other wild rodents. Dogs and cats may also bring plague-infected fleas into homes. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there's an average of seven cases of human plague reported annually in the United States.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Symptoms of plague usually show up within two weeks of exposure to an infected animal or flea and include fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes. Plague can be effectively treated with antibiotics if detected early.

Current Plague Activity in the Tahoe Basin

Public health officials in California monitor rodents in the area to determine whether they carry plague. From 2021 to 2024, 41 rodents were found to have been exposed to the plague bacteria. Four additional rodents tested positive in 2025, all identified in the Tahoe Basin.

El Dorado County officials noted how rare human cases of plague are, with the last reported case in the South Lake Tahoe area in 2020. Before that, two people tested positive for plague in 2015 after they were exposed in Yosemite National Park.

How to Prevent Plague While Camping and Hiking

Health officials recommend several prevention strategies:

For Outdoor Activities:

Do not feed squirrels, chipmunks or other wild rodents

Never touch sick, injured or dead rodents

Do not camp, sleep or rest near animal burrows or areas where dead rodents are observed

Wear long pants tucked into boot tops and spray insect repellent containing DEET on socks and pant cuffs to reduce exposure to fleas

For Pet Owners:

Leave pets home if possible; otherwise keep pets on a leash

Do not allow pets to approach sick or dead rodents or explore rodent burrows

Protect pets with flea control products

Pet cats are highly susceptible to plague and can pose a direct threat to humans. Keep cats away from rodents

Understanding Plague in the Modern Era

Plague occurs in the western U.S., with most cases in northern New Mexico and Arizona. Most human cases in the United States are acquired in two regions: Northern New Mexico, northern Arizona, and southern Colorado; and California, southern Oregon, and far western Nevada.

CDC Chief Dr. Thomas Frieden Updates Media On Dallas Ebola Response Getty Images loading...

Over 80% of United States plague cases have been the bubonic form. In recent decades, an average of seven human plague cases have been reported each year (range: 0–17 cases per year).

The recent Lake Tahoe case occurred against the backdrop of heightened awareness following a death from pneumonic plague in northern Arizona in July 2025, marking the first recorded death from pneumonic plague since 2007.

Get our free mobile app

When to Seek Medical Attention

Health officials advise that if you get sick after being in an area where plague is known to occur, consult a physician and tell them you may have been exposed to plague. Early antibiotic treatment is highly effective against all forms of plague.