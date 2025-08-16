Highlights

California Governor Gavin Newsom targeted Shreveport by name in viral social media attack claiming city has "6x+ the per capita murder rate" of San Francisco

Shreveport officials fired back with data showing homicides down 40 percent this year, with only 24 criminal homicides compared to 39 at same time last year

Mayor Tom Arceneaux said "Governor Newsom doesn't know what he's talking about" and questioned if California governor has ever visited Louisiana city

Shreveport Police Department called Newsom's comments "very insulting" and told California to "worry about California and leave us here in Shreveport alone"

Attack comes as San Francisco recorded historic low crime numbers while Louisiana maintains higher statewide crime rates than California

Shreveport Claps Back After California Governor's Crime Attack

Shreveport becomes an unlikely target as the Golden State governor uses the Louisiana city to score political points against Trump and Speaker Johnson.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana's third-largest city found itself in an unexpected political crossfire on August 15 when California Governor Gavin Newsom singled out Shreveport by name in a viral social media attack this week, claiming the city has murder rates six times higher than San Francisco.

But Shreveport wasn't taking the attack lying down.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux quickly fired back that same day, telling reporters, "Respectfully, I am afraid Governor Newsom doesn't know what he's talking about, and that we are in better shape in Shreveport than he alleges."

What Shreveport Leaders Need to Know About the Attack

The California governor's comments came during an interview with political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen posted on X on August 14, where Newsom said: "I think he [President Donald Trump] should start with Shreveport, Louisiana and Speaker Johnson's district that has SIX TIMES the per capita murder rate of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco."

The attack targeted both President Trump's crime policies and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th congressional district. Newsom used the Louisiana city as ammunition in broader political warfare over which party better handles crime.

Shreveport Police Department wasn't having it either. "It's very insulting to the individuals who live and work here in Shreveport, however, we're gonna' do everything we can to focus our energy on Shreveport; we're not worried about California. And to speak frankly, California needs to worry about California and leave us here in Shreveport alone," said Cpl. Chris Bordelon with SPD.

The Numbers Tell a Different Story

While Newsom painted Shreveport as a crime-ridden wasteland, local officials presented data showing significant crime reductions. According to the Shreveport Police Department, the city has recorded 24 criminal homicides this year, down significantly from 39 at the same point last year.

Recent statistics show Shreveport has experienced dramatic crime reductions, with only 10 homicides as of April 21, 2025, compared to 23 homicides at the same time in 2024. Shots-fired calls also decreased from 950 last year to 634 this year.

By year's end 2024, Shreveport recorded 52 homicides in all of Caddo Parish, representing continued downward trends. Police credited joint efforts with multiple agencies and community engagement for the improvements.

The context matters. Shreveport did see a spike in 2023 with 74 homicides, representing a more than 37 percent jump over 2022 and marking one of the highest totals in the city's recorded history. However, that surge has been followed by steady declines.

California vs Louisiana: Tale of Two Crime Stories

Newsom's attack comes as his own state has seen mixed crime results. San Francisco did record its lowest crime rate since 2001 in 2024, with only 35 homicides—the fewest in 60 years. The city's homicides fell by 31 percent from 2023 to 2024, while robberies dropped 9 percent and aggravated assaults declined 5 percent.

But the broader picture is more complex. Louisiana ranks among the highest states for homicide rates nationally, with 21.3 homicides per 100,000 people according to CDC data, while California maintains lower statewide rates.

Despite recent improvements, Baltimore surpassed Detroit as the deadliest large city in America, while San Francisco and Seattle ranked among the highest for property crimes nationally.

Political Football Gets Personal for Louisiana

When asked if Governor Newsom has ever visited Shreveport, Mayor Arceneaux replied: "I have no idea, but I suspect the answer is 'no.'"

The exchange highlights broader partisan battles over crime policy, with Newsom posting on X: "If Donald Trump is worried about 'crime' he should start with Shreveport, Louisiana, and @speakerjohnson's district–that has SIX TIMES the per capita murder rate of San Francisco."

For Shreveport residents, being used as a political punching bag by a California governor who likely couldn't find their city on a map struck a nerve. The response reflected classic Louisiana pride—don't talk about what you don't know.

What Happens Next for Shreveport's Image

Despite the political attack, local officials remain focused on continued improvements.

"We would love to have twice as many police on the street, and if we could hire that many, we would do that. I think we have an excellent police force and they're doing very, very well with their resources," Mayor Arceneaux said.

Credit: KSLA News 12/YouTube Credit: KSLA News 12/YouTube loading...

Police seized over 1,000 firearms in 2024 and have removed more than 500 guns in the first half of 2025, with more than 3,000 guns removed from streets over the past three years. "The more guns we take off the streets, the less availability there are for these guns. There does seem to be a correlation between that and the reduction of violent crime," said Cpl. Bordelon.

The California governor's attack may have backfired by drawing attention to Shreveport's actual crime reduction efforts rather than highlighting problems. Sometimes getting called out by politicians from states 2,000 miles away just reminds folks how hard local communities work to solve their own challenges.