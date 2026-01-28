Highlights

Louisiana state employees are already prohibited from using GLP-1s for weight loss despite $200 million annual spending on diabetes coverage

Over 41 million Americans lost commercial insurance coverage for Wegovy in 2026, with major insurers eliminating coverage nationwide

Four states, including California and Pennsylvania, eliminated Medicaid coverage for obesity treatment between October 2025 and January 2026

Louisiana Medicaid provides limited coverage for one non-GLP-1 weight-loss drug but restrictions remain tight

Patients face monthly costs ranging from $936 to $1,349 without insurance coverage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Insurance companies across the country are dropping coverage for GLP-1 weight-loss medications, and Louisiana residents are losing access to drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound. Patients now face a choice: pay $1,000 or more per month out of pocket or stop treatment.

What Louisiana Residents Need to Know

Louisiana’s state employee insurance plan isn’t offering relief. The plan covers 212,000 people, including teachers and public workers, but it already prohibits GLP-1 coverage for obesity treatment.

State legislators approved budget funding for weight-loss coverage earlier this year, but Gov. Jeff Landry vetoed it. He wrote in his June letter to lawmakers that “these drugs can cost $1,000 a month per person” and that “even temporary coverage could set expectations for long-term use that Louisiana simply cannot afford.”

The state Office of Group Benefits spends $200 million annually on GLP-1s for diabetes treatment alone and is “adding people everyday,” CEO Heath Williams told lawmakers at a September finance committee meeting. Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, bluntly summed up the financial pressure: “We’re going to go Ozempic-broke.”

National Insurance Companies Dropping Coverage

Louisiana residents with commercial insurance face the same problem. Major insurers across the country have cut coverage:

Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates in Michigan, Massachusetts, and other states ended coverage for Wegovy, Zepbound, and Saxenda for weight loss effective January 2025 and January 2026. Nearly 10,000 Michigan members lost coverage when Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan dropped the drugs for fully insured large groups.

CVS Caremark stopped covering Eli Lilly’s Zepbound in July 2025, affecting 25 to 30 million individuals on their most common formulary.

Mass General Brigham Health Plan ended coverage for weight management for individual commercial members and small employers starting January 1, 2026. Large employers can pay extra to maintain coverage.

The coverage losses are massive. According to GoodRx tracking, over 41 million people have no commercial insurance coverage for Wegovy as of 2026 — a 42% increase from 2025. Over 109 million people lack coverage for Zepbound, an increase of 12 million since 2025.

Why Insurers Are Pulling Back

Cost. GLP-1 weight-loss medications now represent approximately 21% of pharmacy benefit costs for many insurers, with list prices ranging from $936 to $1,349 per month before rebates.

If half of American adults with obesity started using these drugs, total spending could exceed $411 billion annually — more than total 2022 retail prescription drug spending.

Major employers are cutting coverage for the same reason. HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest hospital systems, told employees it would stop covering Zepbound and Wegovy after GLP-1 use surged 90% this year, significantly raising costs.

What Coverage Remains in Louisiana

For Louisiana residents, coverage depends heavily on your insurance source:

State Employees and Teachers: No coverage for weight loss, but GLP-1s are covered for Type 2 diabetes treatment. The state transitioned from covering older, cheaper diabetes medications like Metformin — which cost $2 million annually — to GLP-1s costing $200 million per year.

Louisiana Medicaid: The state provides limited coverage for orlistat, a non-GLP-1 weight-loss drug, but does not cover GLP-1s specifically for obesity treatment. Only 13 state Medicaid programs nationwide cover GLP-1s for obesity as of January 2026, down from 16 in October 2025.

Commercial Insurance: Coverage varies by plan, but Louisiana residents with employer-sponsored insurance are subject to the same nationwide restrictions. Most plans now cover GLP-1s only for Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or other FDA-approved indications — not weight loss alone.

Federal Programs May Expand Access, But Timeline Is Unclear

The Trump administration announced the BALANCE model in December 2025, which aims to expand access to GLP-1s in Medicare and Medicaid by negotiating lower prices with manufacturers.

The program is voluntary. Medicaid could start as early as May 2026, with Medicare Part D following in January 2027. But it depends on whether states and manufacturers sign up, and Louisiana’s tight budget makes expanded coverage uncertain.

The Trump administration also reached deals with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower GLP-1 costs for Medicare, Medicaid, and direct-to-consumer purchases through TrumpRx. It’s unclear if employer-sponsored plans will see the same savings.

What Patients Can Do

Louisiana residents facing coverage loss have options:

Check your specific plan: Contact your insurance provider directly or review your Summary of Benefits and Coverage document. Coverage varies widely even within the same insurer.

Ask about diabetes or cardiovascular indications: Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or other qualifying conditions may still get you coverage. GLP-1s are widely covered for diabetes treatment.

Explore manufacturer programs: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have patient assistance programs and discounts. GoodRx starts at $199 per month for the first two fills.

Appeal denials: Most plans have formal appeal processes. Many denials are paperwork problems that can be fixed with proper documentation.

Consider alternatives: Other FDA-approved weight-loss medications like Contrave and Qsymia may be covered at lower costs, though they work differently than GLP-1s.