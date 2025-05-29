LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - When it comes to healthcare costs, Louisiana residents are digging deep into their pockets—but not necessarily getting what they pay for.

According to a new report from WalletHub, Louisiana ranks second among the states where people spend the most on healthcare with residents spending an average of 17.82 percent of their income on health needs . Yet despite these high costs, the state continues to struggle with poor health outcomes, limited access to care, and one of the highest poverty rates in the country.

What’s Driving Up Healthcare Costs in Louisiana?

Several key factors contribute to Louisiana’s elevated healthcare spending:

High Poverty Rate

Louisiana’s poverty rate hovers around 19.6%, well above the national average. With more residents relying on government programs or going uninsured, preventive care often takes a backseat—leading to more expensive emergency treatments down the line.

Limited Access to Care

The state faces a shortage of healthcare providers, especially in rural areas. Fewer doctors and specialists mean longer wait times and fewer options, which can delay diagnosis and treatment.

Chronic Health Conditions

Louisiana ranks among the highest in the nation for chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. These long-term issues require regular medical attention, driving up both public and private healthcare costs.

Big Spending, But Low Performance

Despite high per capita spending, Louisiana still ranks near the bottom nationally in healthcare quality, access, and patient outcomes. About 9% of the state’s population remains uninsured, and many who do have coverage struggle with limited provider networks or high out-of-pocket costs.

Medicaid Expansion: A Step in the Right Direction?

Louisiana did expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, which has helped thousands of residents gain access to healthcare. While this move reduced the uninsured rate, the state still faces big hurdles in improving care quality and affordability.

What Can Louisiana Residents Do?

Here are a few proactive steps individuals can take:

Explore Medicaid and community health clinics if you're eligible.

Focus on preventive care, including screenings, wellness visits, and lifestyle changes.

Use telehealth services when possible to avoid unnecessary ER visits.

Stay informed about changes in state and federal healthcare policy.

The Bottom Line

Louisiana’s healthcare system is at a crossroads: residents are spending more than most Americans, but continue to face serious challenges when it comes to getting quality, affordable care. Policymakers, providers, and patients alike will need to work together to close the gap between cost and care.