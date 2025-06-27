Highlights

NB.1.8.1 "Nimbus" variant now accounts for 43% of US COVID cases and is spreading rapidly in Louisiana

Signature symptom "razor blade throat" causes severe sore throat pain that patients compare to swallowing glass

Louisiana Department of Health no longer promotes mass vaccination, leaving residents to navigate vaccine decisions independently

Current vaccines remain effective against severe disease, but access may be limited under new federal guidelines

Summer surge expected as indoor air conditioning use increases and travel peaks across the region

New COVID Variant 'Nimbus' Spreads Through Louisiana This Summer: What You Need to Know

Louisiana families are dealing with a new COVID variant that's causing unusually severe sore throats, just as the state has stepped back from promoting vaccines

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A fast-spreading new COVID-19 variant called NB.1.8.1, nicknamed "Nimbus," has become the most common strain in the United States.

Now responsible for 43% of cases according to the latest CDC data, this variant is spreading through Louisiana communities as part of what health experts predict will be another challenging summer for respiratory illnesses.

Get our free mobile app

What's really getting people's attention is an extremely painful sore throat that patients are calling "razor blade throat." People describe the pain as feeling like they've swallowed glass or razor blades. While sore throats have always been common with COVID, this level of severity is causing widespread discussion among both patients and doctors.

Why This Variant Spreads Faster

Scientists have found that NB.1.8.1 carries genetic changes that help it latch onto human cells more easily, which explains why it's spreading so quickly from person to person. According to the World Health Organization, WHO put NB.1.8.1 on their watch list in May because these genetic changes might make it more contagious than previous variants.

mm88 Thinkstock mm88 Thinkstock loading...

This variant started causing problems in China back in January and swept through Asia before making its way to America through international travelers flying into airports in California, Virginia, New York, and Washington State.

As reported by Discover Magazine, since late March, doctors have confirmed NB.1.8.1 cases in at least 13 states across the country, including here in the South.

What Symptoms to Watch For

Beyond that intense throat pain, NB.1.8.1 symptoms look pretty similar to what we've seen with other COVID variants—things like congestion, mild cough, fever, feeling exhausted, and muscle aches. Some people are also noticing more allergy-like symptoms, such as sneezing or having a stuffy, runny nose.

Doctors say that about 7 out of 10 COVID patients now report throat pain, making it one of the most common signs you might be infected. According to infectious disease specialists, this "razor blade throat" happens because the virus directly attacks the cells in your throat, causing serious inflammation.

The good news? Early research suggests that while this variant spreads more easily, it doesn't seem to make people sicker overall compared to previous versions of COVID.

How Louisiana's Approach Has Changed

Louisiana families dealing with this new variant are navigating a very different situation than we've seen in previous COVID waves. Back in February, according to CNN, Louisiana's top health official, Dr. Ralph Abraham, announced that the state health department would stop actively promoting vaccines to the public. Instead, he said vaccines are just "one tool in a toolbox" and that people should talk with their own doctors about whether to get vaccinated.

READ MORE: LDH Makes Major Vaccine Announcement

This policy shift happened on the same day Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as the new federal Health Secretary. As reported by CNN, New Orleans health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno made it clear that her city won't follow the state's lead—New Orleans will keep promoting vaccines to residents.

What makes this timing particularly challenging is that, according to AARP research, fewer than 1 in 4 American adults got a COVID vaccine this past season, which could leave more people vulnerable to catching new variants like Nimbus.

Do Current Vaccines Still Work?

The vaccines we have now should still protect you from getting seriously sick with NB.1.8.1, since this variant comes from the same family tree as the versions our current shots target. The 2024-2025 COVID vaccines—designed to fight either the JN.1 variant or its close relative KP.2—are still available and recommended for most adults 18 and older.

But here's where things get complicated. According to CBS News, the federal government has decided that starting this fall, the new 2025-2026 vaccines will only be available to people 65 and older, plus those between 12-64 who have health problems like diabetes or heart disease.

getty images getty images loading...

As reported by TODAY, the CDC also stopped recommending routine COVID shots for healthy kids and pregnant women, even though many pediatricians and OB-GYNs think that's a mistake.

Why Summer Could Be Rough

If you've been paying attention to COVID patterns, you know that every single summer since 2020 has brought a surge in cases. According to TODAY, experts expect 2025 to follow the same pattern, and last year's summer wave was actually the second-biggest we've seen since the pandemic started.

Here in Louisiana, summer means one thing: everybody's cranking up the air conditioning and spending more time indoors. That's on top of increased travel and family gatherings that come with the summer vacation season. All of that indoor time in closed spaces can help viruses spread more easily from person to person.

According to European health officials, the fact that fewer people have immunity built up from recent infections or vaccines is enough by itself to trigger a summer wave, even without considering how contagious this new variant might be. Their computer models suggest we could see hospital admissions climb to levels similar to what we experienced last summer.

How Louisiana Is Doing Right Now

The good news is that, according to CDC wastewater data, COVID levels are currently "very low" across the country, though experts expect that to change in the coming weeks. Louisiana gets grouped with 16 other Southern states—from Arkansas to Virginia—for CDC tracking purposes.

But there are some concerning signs. As reported by CNN, Dr. Avegno pointed out that Louisiana got hit especially hard by flu this past season, and vaccination rates in the state are "particularly low and getting worse." Only about 1 in 10 Louisiana kids got their flu shot in December, which was down from 14% just two years before.

Get our free mobile app

How to Protect Yourself and Your Family

Here's what doctors recommend Louisiana families do to stay healthy this summer:

If You Feel Sick: Test for COVID if you have symptoms or know you've been around someone who's infected, and stay home when you're feeling unwell. If your throat is really hurting badly, get tested for COVID but also check with your doctor to make sure it's not strep throat, which needs antibiotic treatment.

Consider Getting Vaccinated: If you're 65 or older and haven't had a COVID shot in the last six months, think about getting one now, especially with a potential summer surge coming. Anyone with health conditions should talk to their doctor about the best timing for vaccination.

Simple Precautions: Wash your hands regularly, and try to get some fresh air flowing when you can. Stay away from people who are obviously sick.

Got a cold or is COVID running through your family? Check out these remedies for all that ails you.