Highlights

Johnston Street in Lafayette, Interstate 10 near Sorrento, Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge, and Airline Highway have buckled this summer

July, August and September see the most incidents, especially when temperatures hit the mid-90s

Road buckling happens suddenly during hot afternoons with no warning

Cars can become airborne over these bumps, damaging front bumpers and suspension springs

Report incidents to LaDOTD at 549-8300 or dial 511

Louisiana Roads Are Buckling Under Summer Heat: What Drivers Need to Know

Louisiana's summer heat causes roads to buckle and pop, creating dangerous driving conditions across the state

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana drivers face a dangerous summer reality: roads that suddenly buckle upward, creating bumps that can launch vehicles airborne. Extreme heat has caused multiple incidents from Lafayette to Baton Rouge this summer.

"This is something that we see every year, that is just part of aging infrastructure," said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson Deidra Druilhet in a 2023 interview, and recent high-profile incidents have once again caught drivers' attention.

What Road Buckling Means for Drivers

Road buckling happens when concrete pavement expands from intense heat with nowhere to go. Traditional blacktop roads are one continuous asphalt strip that expands easily. But roads like Johnston Street in Lafayette use concrete sections with asphalt on top. These sections connect through expansion joints designed for thermal movement.

The trouble starts when temperatures exceed what the joints can handle. The concrete pushes upward, creating dangerous ridges and bumps.

Louisiana Roads Hit by Buckling This Summer

Several major Louisiana roadways have buckled in recent months:

Lafayette Parish: Johnston Street buckled in mid-June, closing two southbound lanes for repairs

Ascension Parish: Interstate 10 near Sorrento buckled in late June, along with North Range Avenue in Denham Springs

East Baton Rouge Parish: Florida Boulevard near Oak Villa and Airline Highway buckled in mid-July

Vermilion Parish: Abbeville's La. 14 buckled July 13

"This isn't a particular issue that happens in Louisiana, we see this occurring in every state throughout the U.S.," Druilhet said. Houston reported 10 buckling incidents within two weeks in June.

Why Louisiana Roads Buckle

Louisiana roads face multiple buckling factors:

Temperature extremes: Asphalt melts at 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Road surfaces reach this temperature when air temperatures hit 95 degrees.

Moisture infiltration: When moisture seeps into roadway joints, it causes the concrete to expand. Rain followed by extreme heat creates prime buckling conditions.

Aging infrastructure: Older concrete pavement with longer distances between joints buckles more often.

Joint failure: Debris like pebbles, dirt, and foliage works into joints, preventing proper expansion and contraction.

Driver Safety and Warning Signs

Drivers should watch for these conditions and signs:

Peak danger times: Buckling usually occurs on very hot afternoons when temperatures reach maximum levels, typically above 90 degrees.

Warning signs: Chipping or loose concrete pieces can hit windshields. Look for irregular road surfaces during hot weather.

Vehicle damage: Cars repeatedly driving over buckled roads suffer damage. Hitting these bumps at speed can damage front bumpers and suspension springs, costing hundreds in repairs.

Driving response: Slow down when you spot road irregularities. Report problems when safe to do so.

How to Report Road Problems

Louisiana transportation officials rely on public reports of road issues.

"The general public is a great resource for us to report these issues," said Erin Buchanan with LaDOTD.

Report problems:

Call LaDOTD at 549-8300

Email through the LaDOTD website customer service line

Call 911 for serious road buckles

Dial 511 for Louisiana travel information

Repair Timeline and Process

Louisiana crews respond quickly to buckling incidents. When Johnston Street buckled on a Thursday night, LaDOTD crews arrived the same night to mark and clear the damaged road, with repairs finished by the weekend's end.

Abbeville's La. 14 repairs took crews working through the night, reopening the next day.

The repair process involves grinding down buckled concrete and filling the area with asphalt.

Insurance and Vehicle Damage Claims

File insurance claims for vehicle damage from buckled roads. Louisiana transportation officials recommend starting with your insurance company for the fastest resolution.

LaDOTD maintains response plans to address buckling incidents quickly and restore safe driving conditions.