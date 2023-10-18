LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) - The bridge over the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles is constantly referred to as one of the most dangerous in the state (if not the country), and it terrifies even some south Louisiana residents whenever they have to go over it.

The problem with the bridge is the fact that it's so steep - it's like a rollercoaster building up to a high peak and then going almost straight down. There are people who have had full-blown panic attacks when going over the bridge.

Now, there is a project underway to build a replacement in Lake Charles, and it does look like it will be a much smoother ride.

The most recent update came from Gov. John Bel Edwards and LADOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. During the Tuesday morning update, they announced that the state "has selected Calcasieu Bridge Partners (CBP) for negotiations for the $2.1 billion Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge public-private partnership project."

There are several aspects of the plan that will fundamentally change the approach to Lake Charles for those coming west via I-10. Part of the proposal is also to shift part of Sampson Street, which DOTD says "will reduce the anticipated closure of Sampson Street from 18 months to fewer than nine months."

But until then, people are going to have to deal with a bridge that just incites fear in drivers.

TikTokers Share Their Thoughts

One of the most influential social media platforms, TikTok, has a lot of people who have crossed the bridge and lived to tell the tale - though the tale they tell is one of terror.

And there are people absolutely convinced it's going to collapse the next time they cross it.

There are some people who are passing through Louisiana who have to cross the bridge, and they absolutely hate it. However, they are not from the state and they don't know that the bridge crosses the Calcasieu River and does not cross, uh, "the Lake Charles."

But most of us are just happy that the bridge has decided to remain standing after all this time - despite the fact that everyone just assumed it would have collapsed long before now.

Really, great work.