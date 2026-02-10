BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Louisiana lawmaker is renewing efforts to allow firearms on college and university campuses across the state.

What House Bill 99 Would Do

House Bill 99, authored by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, would permit individuals who are legally allowed to possess a firearm to carry guns onto certain college and university campuses. The proposal applies to anyone 18 or older and aligns with Louisiana’s existing permitless concealed carry law, which took effect in July 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Which Schools Would Be Affected

If approved, the measure would cover all public colleges and universities, as well as private or independent post-secondary institutions that receive state funding, including schools participating in the TOPS program.

READ MORE: Louisiana 5th District Race Shakes Up as McMakin Exits, Davis Switches to 6th

Where Firearms Would Still Be Prohibited

The bill does include restrictions. Firearms would still be prohibited inside active disciplinary or administrative hearings, medical or mental health treatment centers operated by a school, and locations where firearms are already banned under federal law. Weapons would also be barred at events with security screenings or controlled access.

HB99 would also limit the authority of the Board of Regents, university management boards, and eligible private institutions from adopting policies stricter than state law regarding firearm possession on campus.

Why Supporters Say the Bill Is Needed

The legislation states its intent is to affirm the right to keep and bear arms as protected by both the U.S. and Louisiana constitutions. Similar campus carry proposals have failed in past legislative sessions.