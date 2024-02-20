Baton Rouge, LA (KPEL News) - Singer-songwriter-turned-gun-rights-advocate Ted Nugent is drumming up support for Louisiana's proposed bill that would allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. He sent out a text message with the video you can see later in this article with the following text message:

Ted Nugent here with Hunter Nation! A special legislative session starts today and Governor Landry and Senator Blake Miguez need your help to make LA a Constitutional Carry state! Contact Senator Bob Hensgens and Rep. Chance Henry and tell them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 01 and House Bill 12! Senator Bob Hensgens 📞Call: (337) 740-6425 ✉️sen26@legis.la.gov Rep. Chance Henry 📞Call: (337) 384-8999 ✉️hse042@legis.la.gov CAN I COUNT YOU IN TO HELP PASS CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY?

Constitutional carry, according to the United States Concealed Carry Association, means:

that the state’s law does not prohibit citizens who can legally possess a firearm from carrying handguns, (openly and/or in a concealed manner) thus no state permit is required. Sometimes, constitutional carry may be conditional such as in those states that have no laws prohibiting the open carry of a handgun but which require a permit to carry the handgun concealed.

Currently, 27 states in the nation allow an eligible person to carry a concealed weapon without a permit:

Louisiana Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 12 introduced to the legislature, if passed, would eliminate the need in Louisiana for a permit to carry a handgun, concealed or not.

The basic stipulations of both bills do require:

that a person be 18 or older.

that a person is legally allowed, under state and federal law, to own a firearm. (i.e., not a felon or someone who has been convicted of domestic abuse)

that a person is carrying in a place where it is legal. (i.e., school zones, clearly marked no firearm areas)

A constitutional carry bill previously passed both the Louisiana House and Senate, but former Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed it when it got to his desk.

Governor Jeff Landry, during his tenure at Louisiana Attorney General, told Breitbart in September of 2023 that he supported constitutional carry, and that it would be approved when he was elected governor.

At least one of the constitutional carry bills is expected to pass both chambers prior to the Legislature adjourning on March 6.

32 States With Laws to Take Guns From Certain People The 2nd amendment is very important for Texans. However, it's very possible Texas could follow other states and take guns away from certain law breaking citizens. Gallery Credit: Canva