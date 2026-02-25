(KPEL News) - The house is gone, but the mother and daughter are still alive to tell the story. A 71-year-old mother and her daughter were both at home when a fire started, according to WBRZ.

Memories flooded through Deborah Booth's mind, along with her grandson, William's mind. Booth says she is thankful she and her daughter made it out safely, but she is devastated by the loss of her home and their beloved cats.

Mother and Daughter Flee Flames and Smoke in House Fire

Booth says she had to fight the smoke in order to make it out of the blaze.

Williams told WBRZ it was heartbreaking to think of all of the memories lost when they lost this home.

This is a place where I personally have grew up, and to see something that you grew up in, it really is just hard to swallow in the beginning.

Witness Says Home Was Engulfed in Flames

William says that after he was notified of the fire at his grandmother's home, he arrived to find the entire back half of the home engulfed in flames, and by the time the fire was extinguished, the house was deemed a total loss.

What Caused the Blaze that Claimed the Home and Pets?

When asked about this, both Booth and her grandson believed the fire likely started due to an electrical issue.

Officials with the Livingston Fire Protection District 4 have stated that the home's fire probably started from a cigarette that had been dropped.

The investigation into the official cause of the blaze is ongoing, and more details are likely to be given at a later date.

Electrical Issues Were Known at Home That Burned

Williams says one of the big reasons both he and his grandmother believe an electrical issue likely sparked the blaze is because of the ongoing issues in the home. Williams says,

Half of it didn't work, and the wall was just rotten on one side, and it just burst into flames, and we tried to put it out with water, and it just got worse and worse.

Booth said

The fire destroyed all of her and her daughter's belongings. They have lived in the home in Walker for about a decade.