(KPEL News) - A heartbreaking situation unfolded on a Louisiana roadway Saturday night as two vehicles collided, with one vehicle becoming fully engulfed in flames. The collision of the two cars ended up taking the life of a 5-year-old child who was not properly restrained.

Louisiana Head-On Collision Takes 5-Year-Old Child's Life

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Henry Perez, who works in the Public Affairs Section, the situation unfolded at around 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

He says that according to the preliminary investigation of the crash, the driver of a Hyundai Tucson lost control of the vehicle.

How the Head-On Collision Happened That Took a Child's Life in Louisiana

The Hyundai Tucson collided head-on with a vehicle in the northbound lane of Louisiana Highway 3127. Perez says 5-year-old Demond Tenner died as a result of the collision.

Another Child and Passenger Seriously Injured in Wreck That Takes 5-Year-Old's Life

Officials say Tenner and a 4-year-old child were improperly restrained in the back of a Chevy Malibu. The 4-year-old was seriously injured and taken to an out-of-area hospital.

The front-seat passenger in the Malibu was not wearing a seat belt and was also seriously injured.

Perez says the investigation revealed that the Tucson was traveling southbound and lost control in a curve in the roadway, leading to the head-on collision. It was the Tucson that was engulfed in flames after a crash.

As is typical in a crash involving a fatality or serious injury, routine toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis at a state lab.

Perez says they do not know whether or not anyone in Tucson was wearing a seat belt because of the fire. They are also not sure whether or not the airbags deployed.

Louisiana Law Requires Proper Child Restraints

Louisiana State Police officials want to remind drivers and passengers that anyone in a vehicle must be properly restrained under Louisiana law. If you are not sure about your child's restraint devices, you can get free fitting help at any Louisiana State Police Troop headquarters or visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to find a fitting station.

The investigation into the crash continues.