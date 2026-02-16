A controversial image circulating online after the 2026 Krewe of Tucks parade has led to backlash from city leaders, residents, and state officials, prompting promises of accountability from parade leadership and a formal investigation.

The image, shared widely on social media, appeared to show a doll suspended from the side of a float with wording painted underneath. The display quickly drew criticism, with many calling the imagery offensive and harmful. FOX 8 reported that the float in question was identified as Float 22, themed “Cracked Pipes.”

Krewe leadership vows action

Krewe of Tucks Captain Lloyd Frischhertz said anyone connected to the display could face removal from the organization. He described potential disciplinary action as “severe” and “definitive,” emphasizing that the krewe does not tolerate behavior that damages the spirit of Carnival.

In a public statement, the krewe apologized and said it would fully investigate the incident, adding that those responsible would no longer be permitted to participate.

City leaders condemn imagery

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno called the display “deeply offensive” and said Mardi Gras celebrations should remain spaces of joy and inclusion for families.

City Council President JP Morrell described the imagery as appearing to depict a hate crime and said accountability was necessary. Both officials said they contacted krewe leadership shortly after the image surfaced.

State investigation announced

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said her office would open an investigation, calling the display “disgusting” and “entirely unacceptable.” (https://www.fox8live.com)

The incident has led to bigger conversations online about parade oversight, rider accountability, and how Carnival organizations respond to controversy during public celebrations.

Ongoing conversation beyond the parade route

As images and reactions continued to circulate, many residents expressed disappointment that an event known for satire and celebration became the center of a serious public controversy. Others emphasized that the actions of individual riders should not define an entire krewe.

Despite high-ranking officials and the Krewe of Tucks calling the imagery offensive, some argue that the intentions were not racially driven due to the rider allegedly hanging white dolls from beads as well. Multiple social media accounts shared the photo below, though no one knows the exact source of the image.

For now, parade leadership says the investigation is ongoing as organizers work to determine who was involved, the full context of what took place and what disciplinary measures will follow.