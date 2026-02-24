(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office have begun an investigation after a man was seen running from a house that ultimately was engulfed in flames.

Louisiana Man Seen Fleeing Scene of House Fire

During the early morning hours of Saturday, February 21, firefighters were called to a house fire. When they arrived, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office told them a man had been seen fleeing the scene right after the fire started.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office were called in by the East St. Charles Fire Department to begin an investigation.

Louisiana Man Accused of Setting Convenience Store on Fire

In addition to the house, officials say their suspect is also believed to be the person who set a fire at the convenience store right next to the house.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Michael Bush of Destrehan for Aggravated Arson.

No one was home in the house, and while the convenience store was occupied at the time of the arson, no one was injured there either.

You Can Report Information to the Louisiana Arson Tip Line

If you ever suspect someone of activity concerning a fire, you can anonymously report that information to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

You simply visit the lasfm.org website and look for the "Arson Fires" icon.

