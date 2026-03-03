(KPEL News) - Troopers were called out to a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman Sunday afternoon after her vehicle ran off the roadway.

According to Trooper Roy Jones with the Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Department, Reginald Fletcher was driving down Louisiana Highway 111 when he lost control of his truck, setting in motion a series of deadly consequences.

Jones says once Fletcher's truck left the roadway, it struck a ditch, then flipped over several times. The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and he suffered injuries too severe to overcome.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Jones says while troopers have completed the preliminary investigation, they are still working to determine what caused Fletcher to run off the roadway. He adds that routine toxicology samples were taken so they can be analyzed at a lab as a standard part of the crash investigation.

As a reminder, troopers want all drivers to remember that not every crash is survivable, but wearing a seat belt greatly increases the chances that you will survive a crash.

Louisiana State Police Offer Driving Reminders

All drivers must obey all traffic laws.

Anyone in a vehicle must be wearing a seat belt.

Make sure your seat belt or your children's restraints are properly secured.

Never drive if you are tired.

Avoid letting any substance impair your driving.

This crash happened in Beauregard Parish, and officials say the investigation is ongoing.