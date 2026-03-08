NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL-FM) - Travelers flying out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport today are facing extremely long security wait times to get through the security checkpoint, testing the patience of thousands of travelers.

Massive Security Lines Reported at MSY

Several videos posted on social media show the lines extending all the way into the parking garage, which is practically unheard of.

TSA Staffing Shortage Blamed for Delays

The reason for the delays, according to officials with the airport, is pretty simple -- the federal government's partial shutdown. Airport officials said in a Facebook post that TSA is experiencing a shortage of workers at the security checkpoint, which is causing longer-than-average lines.

Travelers Urged to Arrive Three Hours Early

They are also advising passengers traveling today to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure to allow enough time to go through security screening.

How long will this be an issue? Only time will tell. Some travelers on social media suggested the delays may be tied to a TSA employee ‘sickout,’ though officials have not confirmed that claim.

Could Government Funding Issues Be a Factor?

The Department of Homeland Security has been underfunded for nearly three weeks now as lawmakers failed to negotiate a budget deal to operate the agency and agree on policies for immigration officers' conduct.

In the past, TSA officers began staying home or resigning when they started missing paychecks. Airport officials say the situation may continue until staffing levels improve, and we'll continue to keep you updated on the latest travel delays out of New Orleans or other Louisiana travel.