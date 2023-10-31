A pound of meth was found inside a container of seafood boil at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport recently.

According to officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers found the meth in a gallon bag wrapped in painter's tape inside a Zatarain's seafood seasoning container that someone was trying to bring through security.

Officials said the container appeared to have the factory-sealed paper re-glued to the jar.

TSA took to their quite popular Instagram account to share what they found, writing in part: "Our officers at MSY Airport weren’t impressed with this spicy find. It’s never a well-seasoned plan to tuck away a pound of meth anywhere, let alone in your zesty cookout powder."

As you can see in the post above, TSA officials said their officers don't search for illegal drugs per se, but if they find any, they will refer the matter to law enforcement.

The passenger was arrested and now faces federal charges.

Be smart people. And don't do or sell drugs, kids!