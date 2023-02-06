PINEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A Rapides Parish man has learned that selling meth and fentanyl out of his home is not a great idea.

John David Dorsey, 36, of Pineville, Louisiana, has been arrested after Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) agents investigated multiple complaints about his illicit activities, and determined that he was committing multiple crimes out of his residence on Radio Road in Pineville.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, the RADE officers were watching Dorsey and his residence for signs that he was indeed selling drugs out of there. At one point, Dorsey left the residence in a vehicle, and a traffic stop revealed drugs in his possession. Feeling they had enough information to go on, they obtained a warrant to search the home.

During the search, they found "an additional 11 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 1.1 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 1.1 ounces of marijuana, 36 grams of a pill/powder mixture suspected to be pressed Fentanyl pills and powder, 12 suspected pressed Fentanyl pills, 13 suspected Xanax bars and a firearm with an obliterated serial number was located," according to the RPSO.

Dorsey was arrested on a long list of charges:

Possession of CDS I (Marijuana) with intent to Distribute

Two counts possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute

Illegal carrying firearm with drugs

Convicted felon in possession of firearm

Possession of firearm with an obliterated serial number

Possession drug paraphernalia

"Dorsey was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on numerous narcotics charges," RPSO said. Dorsey was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains at this time on an $80,500 bond.

