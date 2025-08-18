(KPEL News) - A warrant has been issued for a Louisiana man after a search warrant at his home in Grand Coteau on Thursday, August 14, turned up drugs.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, detectives obtained probable cause, and a judge signed off on the warrant.

What Did Authorities Uncover?

When investigators got to the home, they found the following:

681 suspected Lortab pills with an estimated street value $3405.00

1 pint of promethazine with an estimated street value of $200.00

100 suspected oxycodone pills with an estimated street value of $1000.00

Nearly one kilogram of suspected cocaine (approximately 954 grams) with a street value of $95,400.00

$228.00 in US currency

Two (2) Marlin 22 rifles

SCCY 9mm CPX-2 semi-automatic pistol, which was reported stolen in another parish

Bawer .25 caliber handgun

Bersa .380 semi-automatic pistol

Tipman Arms 22 rifle

Mossberg INT 22 rifle

Smith & Wesson .38 Special

Draco 9mm semi-automatic pistol

Tristar 12-gauge shotgun

Taurus .22 crack barrel

Who Is The Man Being Sought?

Sheriff Guidroz says they are looking for 50-year-old Joseph Nathaniel Butler, who was living at the home in Grand Coteau.

Guidroz adds,

On August 14, 2025, detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a narcotics investigation at 112 Key Street in Grand Coteau, La. During the investigation, detectives were able to develop enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

The search continues for Butler.

How To Give Information To The Sheriff's Office

If you know where Butler can be found, officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office ask that you call them at 337-948-6516.

If you prefer, you can call St. Landry Crime Stoppers anonymously at 337-948-TIPS (8477).

Another option for giving information anonymously is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

You can also call **TIPS (8477) from your mobile phone.

You can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

