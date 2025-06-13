Highlights

PORT BARRE, La. (KPEL News) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a 23-year-old Port Barre man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday on Jennings Road.

Jared Eugene Wells of 118 Theo Avenue in Port Barre was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and failure to render aid in the death of David Joachain, 54 years old.

Investigation Details

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, deputies and area EMS were dispatched to 1310 Jennings Road on June 11, 2025, for a possible shooting victim. Upon their arrival, responders learned that Joachain had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office immediately deployed additional resources from both the Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division to begin processing the crime scene.

Swift Arrest Following Investigation

Within hours of the initial response, information emerged that led investigators to identify Wells as a person of interest in the case. Following the execution of a search warrant and additional information provided by citizens, Wells was located and taken into custody without incident.

"We take some solace in that, when tragedy strikes, we all unite in the common cause of seeking justice for our victims and their families," Sheriff Guidroz stated in the press release. "Our Patrol resources and our Criminal Investigative Division worked incredibly well together to bring a swift resolution to this tragic event."

Community Assistance Requested

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with additional information about this crime to come forward. Citizens can contact the Sheriff's Office directly at 337-948-6516.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, by downloading the P3 app on mobile devices, or by dialing **TIPS on mobile phones. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests, and all calls remain anonymous.

Legal Proceedings

Wells is currently in custody facing charges of second-degree murder and failure to render aid. As noted by Sheriff Guidroz, all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation involved extensive collaboration between the Sheriff's Office Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division, demonstrating the coordinated response capabilities of local law enforcement when serious crimes occur in St. Landry Parish.