19-year-old Jax Chandler arrested in Friday evening drug bust on Catherine Street

Nearly 2.5 pounds of marijuana seized along with three firearms and money counter

$25,569 in cash confiscated during Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office search warrant

Multiple felony charges filed including drug distribution and weapons violations

A 19-year-old has been arrested on drug and weapons charges, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A 19-year-old Lafayette man is behind bars after narcotics agents raided his Catherine Street home and found what they're calling a significant drug operation.

Drug Arrest on Catherine Street

Jax Chandler was arrested Friday evening when Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office narcotics agents showed up at his door with a search warrant. The bust happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Catherine Street.

Agents conducted the search as part of a recent narcotics investigation. The Friday evening operation was the culmination of that investigative work.

What LSPO Found

The search turned up more than just a little marijuana. Agents seized about 1,100 grams of the drug - that's nearly two and a half pounds.

But it wasn't just drugs. Deputies also found three guns scattered around the property during their search.

The cash haul was substantial, too. Investigators counted up $25,569 in bills, along with a money counter that suggests this wasn't just personal use.

The Charges: Possession, Intent to Distribute

Chandler now faces some serious felony charges. He's been booked on Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, which carries heavy penalties in Louisiana.

The gun charges are particularly serious. He's facing three separate counts of Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance - one for each weapon found.

On top of that, he's charged with Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses. That charge relates to the large amount of cash deputies believe came from drug sales.

What's Next in LPSO's Investigation

The Sheriff's Office says they're not done investigating this case yet. Detectives are still working to see if anyone else was involved or if there are other locations connected to the operation.

Right now, they're not releasing any additional details about how the investigation started or whether Chandler was on their radar before this arrest.

Need to Report Drug Activity?

If you know about drug dealing in your neighborhood, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. You can call them directly at (337) 232-9211.

Don't want to give your name? Lafayette Crime Stoppers takes anonymous tips at (337) 232-TIPS. You might even be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.