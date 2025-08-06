Highlights

Pointe Coupee Vape Shop Raided for Fentanyl, Firearms, and Illegal Products

Sheriff warns of deadly substances disguised as prescription drugs found at New Roads business

NEW ROADS, La. (KPEL News) — Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office deputies uncovered a dangerous operation at a New Roads vape shop, discovering fentanyl pills disguised as prescription medication alongside firearms and illegal vaping products.

According to WBRZ, the raid at K-C Vapes revealed the extent of illegal drug distribution happening under the guise of a legitimate retail business.

What Deputies Found During the Raid

The search of K-C Vapes yielded multiple illegal substances and contraband items that paint a troubling picture of what was really happening at the business. Deputies seized marijuana, illegal vape products, a handgun, and pills laced with fentanyl that were pressed to look like legitimate Percocet tablets.

Sheriff René Thibodeaux emphasized the particular danger these fake prescription pills pose to the community.

"Today, fentanyl is a game changer. You might not get another chance," Thibodeaux said. "They put it in vapes, coat it on everything. You can't just go out there and experiment with any type of drug in today's world."

Growing Concerns About Youth-Targeted Products

Beyond the fentanyl discovery, deputies raised serious concerns about vape products specifically designed to appeal to juveniles. The seized products featured bright packaging, fruity scents, and sweet flavors that officials say are deliberately crafted to attract young customers.

"It's all to make it attractive to a child, and it's working," one official said. "The colors, the smells, the taste."

This marketing strategy represents a significant public health concern for Louisiana families, particularly as these products may contain unknown and potentially dangerous substances.

Fentanyl Crisis Reaches Rural Louisiana

The discovery highlights how the nation's fentanyl crisis has spread beyond urban centers into Louisiana's rural communities. Sheriff Thibodeaux noted that dangerous substances are now prevalent regardless of location.

"It's everywhere, whether you're in a big city or more rural communities like Pointe Coupee," Thibodeaux said.

The sheriff warned that customers entering businesses like K-C Vapes often have no way of knowing what they're actually purchasing. "If you need a drug, go talk to your doctor," he said. "You can't go to a vape shop and expect to buy something and it be legitimate."

Arrest and Charges Filed

Twenty-two-year-old Cullen Carmesin was arrested in West Feliciana Parish in connection with the illegal operation. He faces multiple serious charges, including possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of a machine gun.

The charges reflect the scope of illegal activity discovered at the vape shop and the serious nature of the substances involved.

Next Steps for Law Enforcement

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is now working to revoke the business license for K-C Vapes to prevent future illegal activity at the location. Sheriff Thibodeaux made clear that this type of criminal enterprise will not be tolerated in the parish.

"The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office has a zero tolerance for drugs and drug dealers," Thibodeaux said.

The department's swift action demonstrates their commitment to protecting community safety and preventing the distribution of potentially lethal substances disguised as legitimate products.