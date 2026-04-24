PINEVILLE, La. - Authorities in central Louisiana are seeking the public's assistance in locating two juveniles who left the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program in Pineville earlier this week. One of the teens is from the Lafayette area.

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Two Teens Missing from YCP Program in Pineville

According to the Pineville Police Department, Adriana Nava and Autumn Cooper were last seen on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 9:10 p.m. Both were wearing their Youth Challenge Program uniform, which consists of a grey shirt and black shorts.

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Descriptions of Each Missing Girl

Here are the descriptions of each missing person:

Adriana Nava

- 5'2"

- Approximately 128 pounds

- Known ties to Kenner, La.

Autumn Cooper

- 5'5"

- Approximately 137 pounds

- Known ties to Lafayette, La.

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How to Contact Pineville Police with Information

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603 (Option 1).