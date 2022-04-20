Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Asking Public’s Help Finding Runaway Teen

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a runaway teen last seen early this morning (04/20/22).

Missing Iberia Parish Teen Peyton Durocher

Peyton Durocher, 16, was last seen at around 6 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, April 20, at his parent’s house on L. Dubois Road in Iberia Parish.

According to KLFY, Durocher is "5’ 6” tall, with brown hair blonde highlights, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 140 lbs."

No description has been given detailing what Dorocher was last seen wearing.

If you have any information that can help the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office locate Peyton, please call them at 337-369-3711, or you can submit a tip via the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

