NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL-FM) - A corrections officer in Iberia Parish is without a job today after being accused of beating an inmate.

How the Allegation Came to Light

According to a press release by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, they received information regarding an alleged battery committed on an inmate by a deputy assigned to the Corrections Division.

Details of the Investigation

An investigation was immediately launched. As a result of that investigation, 28-year-old Mikhael Hebert was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

2nd Degree Battery

Malfeasance in Office

Following the investigation, Hebert's employment with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office was terminated.

Sheriff’s Office Response

"Sheriff Tommy Romero emphasizes that the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and accountability. Any actions that compromise public trust or violate the rights of individuals in our custody will be thoroughly investigated and addressed," the press release stated.

