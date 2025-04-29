Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office could use the public's help in order to find two missing children who are classified as endangered runaways.

Who Is Missing And Considered Endangered?

According to investigators, they are searching for 16-year-old Camila Elizondo and 13-year-old Erianna Lasalle.

When Were The Teenagers Last Seen?

Both Elizondo and Lasalle were last seen in Lafayette Parish on Friday, April 25. At the time, they were wearing gray hoodies and jogging pants.

No other details have been given about their exact location when they were last seen.

What Do Each Of The Girls Look Like?

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 13-year-old Erianna Lasalle is said to stand five feet, four inches tall. She has auburn hair and brown eyes.

The teenager is said to weigh around 105 pounds.

According to officials, 16-year-old Camila Elizondo is said to stand five feet, six inches tall. The teenager has blue eyes and brown hair.

The girl is said to weigh around 120 pounds.

What Do You Do If You Think You See These Teenagers?

If you see either or both of the teenage girls, or you know anything about where the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office can find them, you are asked to call 337-345-6098.

If you prefer, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip to investigators by downloading the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office App.

