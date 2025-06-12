Highlights

Federal investigation launched after routine background checks revealed undocumented workers at Lafayette Parish jail

Five individuals were detained by Homeland Security Investigations agents during an inquiry

First recorded instance of this nature at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center

Workers were employed by a contractor, not directly by the parish government

Sheriff emphasizes commitment to jail security and working with federal partners

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A federal investigation is underway after routine background checks on workers contracted by the Lafayette Consolidated Government revealed multiple individuals who appeared to be in the United States without proper legal documentation.

Five individuals determined to be in the United States without legal documentation were detained by Homeland Security Investigations agents, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Though background checks on anyone entering the parish jail are required and routine, this is the first recorded instance of this nature within the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Background Check Process Reveals Issue

The issue was discovered during routine background checks on workers contracted by the Lafayette Consolidated Government. All individuals entering the parish jail are required to undergo background screening as part of standard security protocols.

The workers were employed by a contractor rather than directly by the parish government. HSI was contacted to confirm the workers' status, and in connection with doing so, determined further investigation was appropriate.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has not released details about which contractor employed the workers or how long they had been working at the facility.

Homeland Security Investigations Response

Homeland Security Investigations agents detained the five individuals after confirming their status. HSI handles complex immigration-related investigations and enforcement actions.

The federal agency determined that further investigation was appropriate beyond simply confirming the workers' documentation status.

No additional details about the investigation's scope or timeline have been released by federal authorities.

Sheriff's Office Statement

Sheriff Mark Garber emphasized that the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office remains focused on maintaining the secure operation of the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

"We are committed to working collaboratively with local, state, and federal partners to address concerns that impact the safety and integrity of our parish jail and community," Garber said.

The sheriff's office stated it will continue to uphold the rule of law while maintaining the facility's security operations.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains ongoing. All further inquiries should be made to the Lafayette Consolidated Government and Homeland Security Investigations, according to the sheriff's office.

LPSO has no further details to release at this time.