Highlights:

Nearly 12 pounds of drugs seized in Lafayette Parish

Search warrants executed on Rue Ferdinand and Feu Follet Road

Jaelon Broussard, 30, arrested and facing multiple felony charges

Seized items include fentanyl, meth, marijuana, and a firearm

Case still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Narcotics Division

Lafayette Man Arrested After Major Fentanyl, Meth Seizure

Sheriff's Office makes major drug bust during midweek investigation.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A Lafayette man is facing a long list of felony charges after narcotics agents seized nearly 12 pounds of illegal drugs—most of it fentanyl and meth—during a pair of search warrants executed on Wednesday.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents served two warrants: one in the 100 block of Rue Ferdinand and another in the 300 block of Feu Follet Road.

Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Between the two locations, deputies say they found:

2.9 pounds of fentanyl

9.1 pounds of methamphetamine

Two ounces of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

A firearm

That’s a serious amount of narcotics, especially with fentanyl involved.

Who Was Arrested

Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jaelon Broussard of Lafayette. He’s now booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and facing charges that include:

Possession with Intent to Distribute fentanyl, meth, and marijuana

Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs

Transactions involving proceeds from drug activity

This investigation is still ongoing, and officials say more information could be released in the coming days.

If you know something that could help investigators, you can call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

We’ll keep you updated as this case develops.