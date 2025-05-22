Nearly 12 Pounds of Fentanyl, Meth Seized in Lafayette Parish Drug Bust
Highlights:
- Nearly 12 pounds of drugs seized in Lafayette Parish
- Search warrants executed on Rue Ferdinand and Feu Follet Road
- Jaelon Broussard, 30, arrested and facing multiple felony charges
- Seized items include fentanyl, meth, marijuana, and a firearm
- Case still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Narcotics Division
Lafayette Man Arrested After Major Fentanyl, Meth Seizure
Sheriff's Office makes major drug bust during midweek investigation.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A Lafayette man is facing a long list of felony charges after narcotics agents seized nearly 12 pounds of illegal drugs—most of it fentanyl and meth—during a pair of search warrants executed on Wednesday.
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents served two warrants: one in the 100 block of Rue Ferdinand and another in the 300 block of Feu Follet Road.
Between the two locations, deputies say they found:
- 2.9 pounds of fentanyl
- 9.1 pounds of methamphetamine
- Two ounces of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
- A firearm
That’s a serious amount of narcotics, especially with fentanyl involved.
Who Was Arrested
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jaelon Broussard of Lafayette. He’s now booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and facing charges that include:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute fentanyl, meth, and marijuana
- Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs
- Transactions involving proceeds from drug activity
This investigation is still ongoing, and officials say more information could be released in the coming days.
If you know something that could help investigators, you can call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
We’ll keep you updated as this case develops.
