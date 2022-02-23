UPDATE: (3:46 p.m.)

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponsetti, Madison Seraile has been found.

ORIGINAL (11:39 a.m.)

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has issued an alert about a missing child who is also considered an endangered runaway.

They are hoping that someone will recognize and help them locate 14-year-old Madison Seraile. The young teenager is from Lafayette Parish.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponsetti says, via a press release, that this young girl was last seen in the 100 block of Spearpoint Court in Duson today.

The teen could still be in the area, but there is no guarantee about that. Officials are hoping that everyone will keep an eye out for the young girl.

She has been described by Sheriff's officials as being four feet, two inches tall, and she weighs around a hundred pounds. The teenager has black hair, and she has brown eyes. Ponsetti says it is possible that the teenager has dyed her hair red like in the picture above.

If you see Seraile, or if you think you see her, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers anonymously at 337-232-TIPS(8477). Another anonymous option for giving tips about any missing teenager is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

You can also submit a tip by using the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office's app.

