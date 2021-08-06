[UPDATE] Missing Abbeville Teen Found Safe
UPDATE - Missing Abbeville teen Faith Davis has been found and is safe at home according to KATC.
(Original Story Below)
Missing 15-year-old Faith Davis from Abbeville hasn't been seen since this past Tuesday.
Faith's mother Wonderful Davis tells KATC she's concerned for her daughter's safety, saying she's a threat to herself "as she harms herself with a razor."
Faith Davis was last in Abbeville Tuesday, August 3rd wearing a black shirt with black and red sweats. Faith is 5 ft tall, weighs 130 lbs, and has black and gold hair.
If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact her mother, Wonderful Davis, at 337-486-8720.
From KATC -
Her mother said she would like to find her daughter because she is concerned about her safety and would provide her with the medical help that she needs.