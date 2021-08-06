UPDATE - Missing Abbeville teen Faith Davis has been found and is safe at home according to KATC.

(Original Story Below)

Missing 15-year-old Faith Davis from Abbeville hasn't been seen since this past Tuesday.

Faith's mother Wonderful Davis tells KATC she's concerned for her daughter's safety, saying she's a threat to herself "as she harms herself with a razor."

Faith Davis was last in Abbeville Tuesday, August 3rd wearing a black shirt with black and red sweats. Faith is 5 ft tall, weighs 130 lbs, and has black and gold hair.

KATC Via Wonderful Davis

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact her mother, Wonderful Davis, at 337-486-8720.

From KATC -

Her mother said she would like to find her daughter because she is concerned about her safety and would provide her with the medical help that she needs.

KATC Via Wonderful Davis