ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) — Two men lost their lives Friday night when their Chevrolet Corvette crashed at high speed on Louisiana Highway 14 near Fore Road in Abbeville, according to Louisiana State Police.

Brian Mayard, 69, of Abbeville, and Guy McNeil, 45, of Youngsville, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The accident occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. on May 30, 2025, when Mayard was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette westbound on LA Highway 14 at a high rate of speed, Louisiana State Police Troop I reported.

What Happened in the Fatal Crash

According to the preliminary investigation, the Corvette veered off the roadway to the right for reasons that remain unclear. The vehicle then entered a ditch where it struck a culvert before flipping over.

Tragically, both men were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. Emergency responders were unable to save either man's life.

Investigators collected a standard toxicology sample as part of their investigation, which is routine procedure in fatal crashes.

Investigation Continues into Highway 14 Crash

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what caused the single-vehicle crash. Currently, there is no explanation for why the Corvette left the roadway. However, state troopers are using this heartbreaking incident to remind drivers about the importance of safe driving practices and Louisiana's seatbelt requirements.

"Troopers wish to remind all motorists to make good decisions while in a motor vehicle," Louisiana State Police said in a statement. "Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted."

Every person in a vehicle must remain buckled up under Louisiana law, regardless of where they're sitting. While state police acknowledge that some crashes simply cannot be survived, they stress that taking proper safety precautions can dramatically reduce the chances of severe injury or death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about what happened is encouraged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I.