(KPEL News) - The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit recently conducted a sting operation, and one of the arrests to follow was that of a 62-year-old man who worked for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Detectives say the man thought he was going to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex.

How the Sting Operation Was Planned

On Thursday, November 13, agents from the Baton Rouge office of the FBI and special victims detectives of the Louisiana State Police worked together for an undercover operation targeting anyone looking to take advantage of children.

According to Trooper Shelby Mayfield, officials conducted the operation on social media platforms, and they ended up arresting 62-year-old Michael Dauzat of Baton Rouge.

What Investigators Say Happened Online

Officials say Dauzat was arrested after investigators say they have proof alleging that the man was having explicit conversations with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy. Not only did he have the conversations, officials say, but he also arranged a meeting in which they would have had sex.

The Moment the Arrest Was Made

Mayfield says on Tuesday, November 18, officials arrested Dauzat on the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

While the investigation is ongoing, investigators say Dauzat was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on the charges listed above. Officials say part of the ongoing investigation is digital forensic analysis.

Why These Operations Matter for Public Safety

When these types of operations happen, you may wonder if there is anything you can do to help. The answer is "yes". The phrase, "If you see something, say something," applies perfectly to this situation. If you see or know something about activities like this, then Louisiana State Police officials want to know.

In order to give information to the Louisiana State Police, you can do this anonymously by going to their website at http://la-safe.org/. When you get to the site, you can enter all your information after clicking the "Suspicious Activity" link. Once your information is provided, it will be sent to the appropriate section of the state police for investigation.

How the Special Victims Unit Operates

The whole goal of the Special Victims Unit of the Louisiana State Police is to save anyone targeted by perpetrators of crimes against children and to get justice for the victims.

