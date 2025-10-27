(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police officials say an Acadiana woman was killed while riding a bicycle in West Baton Rouge Parish. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday on US Highway 190.

Crash Overview & Location

Trooper Shelby Mayfield, spokesperson with the Public Affairs Section of Louisiana State Police, says the crash happened at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

A vehicle struck a bicyclist on US Highway 190 near Grand Bayou Road, which is in West Baton Rouge Parish. As troopers investigated the circumstances of the fatality, the preliminary information is that the bicyclist was on the westbound side of 190 and wearing dark clothing.

Bicycle had No Lights, Woman Wore Dark Clothing

Mayfield investigators determined that 34-year-old Erin Constantine of Rayne was riding a bicycle without lights at either end. A driver who was driving in the same direction struck Constantine. As they have conducted only a preliminary investigation so far, they have yet to determine what caused the collision with the bicycle.

The crash in the Port Allen area ended up being fatal for Constantine, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office. According to Mayfield, the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and did not receive any injuries as a result of the crash.

Toxicology Procedures Underway

As is typical in any crash involving a fatality, officials obtained toxicology samples that we sent to a lab to be analyzed.

Safety Reminders from Louisiana State Police

Officials would remind all drivers to obey traffic laws.

Anyone in a vehicle must be wearing a seat belt.

Bicyclists are reminded to wear visible clothing while bicycling.

If you ride a bicycle at night, you need to have lights on your bicycle.

All bicyclists are required to follow all traffic laws.

Motorists are asked never to allow anything to distract them while driving.

Never drive if any substance impairs you.

Drivers are asked to always be on the lookout for bicyclists and pedestrians.

