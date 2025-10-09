(KPEL News) - A heartbreaking situation unfolded on US Highway 190 Tuesday night after a bicyclist was struck and killed while riding on the roadway, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Bicyclist Fatally Struck on Highway 190

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash showed that the bicyclist was riding his bicycle in the westbound direction of the eastbound lane of US Highway 190.

According to Trooper Roy Jones of the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the situation began to unfold around 8 o'clock on Tuesday night.

Roy says that as the man was riding his bicycle, at the same time, a commercial van was in the same lanes of travel and apparently did not see the bicyclist. A collision occurred. The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

Recent Bicycle Deaths in Acadiana

There have been multiple bicycle fatalities in the state of Louisiana, and in particular in Acadiana, in the last year. It was just two weeks ago when another bicyclist riding on US Highway 190 was struck and killed. Michael Fontenot of Eunice died as a result of the crash. It happened on 190 near the area of Eastpark Drive in St. Landry Parish.

READ MORE: ARREST MADE IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN IN ACADIANA THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A BICYCLIST

Why the van crashed into the bicyclist is not known at this time, but the investigation into the crash is ongoing. The crash happened on US Highway 190 near Louisiana Highway 35 in Lawtell.

Victim Identified as 68-Year-Old Dallas Pitre

Trooper Roy says officials have identified the victim as 68-year-old Dallas Pitre of Opelousas.

Crash Scene and Early Findings

According to the Louisiana State Police, the driver of the commercial van was wearing a seat belt. In addition, they say he was not suspected of being impaired while driving. The person did give a breath sampler to troopers on scene, and there was no alcohol detected. As is standard in any serious crash or a crash involving a fatality, a routine blood sample was taken for analysis at a lab.

It can be difficult for bicyclists to be noticed on roadways, especially if they are riding at night.

Resources for Cyclists and Road Safety Awareness

In the state of Louisiana, a bicycle is considered a vehicle, so all of the traffic laws that apply to any driver of a vehicle also apply to anyone riding a bike.

Anyone riding a bicycle has to have the equipment that is required by law in order that their bicycle can be seen by other travelers.

Louisiana State Police recommends that when bicycling, you wear bright colors or even clothing that is reflective in order that you may be seen, especially in low-light situations.

If you often use your bicycle on roadways, you can find out what things you should be doing to stay in compliance with the law by visiting the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission's website at https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/our-programs/bicycle-pedestrian-safety/.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.

The crash remains under investigation.