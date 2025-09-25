(KPEL News) - A St. Landry Parish bicyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on US Highway 190.

According to Trooper First Class with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was riding his bicycle on the eastbound side of the shoulder of US Highway 190.

How the Crash on US 190 Happened

Bourque says that a vehicle was in the left lane of the highway when the bicyclist turned around. What they believe happened was that the victim made a U-turn from the shoulder of the road straight into the path of the vehicle.

Victim Identified as Eunice Man

The situation unfolded around 8 o'clock Wednesday night. The victim, who has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Fontenot of Eunice, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on 190 near the area of Eastpark Drive in St. Landry Parish. Bourque says the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car is not suspected of having been impaired, and did give a voluntary breath sample, and no alcohol was detected. A standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

Louisiana State Police Reminders for Bicyclists

Officials want bicyclists to know that Louisiana law requires bicycles to be equipped with a white light in the front and a red light at the rear.

It explained that

the white light in the front and a red light in the rear, both visible from at least 500 feet away. Additionally, a rear reflector must be visible from 100 feet away, and side-mounted reflectors must be visible from 100 to 600 feet.

