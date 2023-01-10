A 60-year-old man riding his bicycle at around 7 o'clock Monday night was struck and killed.

Officials with Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate the fatal crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road.

Troop I State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the bicyclist was riding his bike in the eastbound lane which is the opposite way of traffic.

Louisiana State Police Cruiser Photo from Facebook loading...

Whether it's a vehicle or bicycle you are required to ride on the same side of the roadway.

The truck hit the bicyclist from behind.

Routine toxicology tests are pending on both the driver and the bicyclist.