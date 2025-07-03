(KPEL News) - Officials with Louisiana law enforcement have announced an arrest has been made in the death of a bicyclist that happened in the Troop I region on June 25.

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, a man riding a motorized bicycle was hit by a vehicle and died.

Bourque says the person who hit the 55-year-old man's bicycle did not stop at the scene of the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Bourque says investigators say the victim, Errol Deville of Eunice, was driving southbound on Louisiana Highway 3149 when a vehicle hit the motorized bicycle from behind.

After troopers continued their investigation, Bourque says they developed a suspect vehicle. As they continued to look into the situation, they found that 39-year-old Kayla Ardoin of Mamou was the person driving the vehicle at the time.

Once investigators developed Ardoin as their suspect, they got an arrest warrant, and Ardoin was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail for Felony Hit-and-Run Driving.

Louisiana State Police wants drivers to remember that when a crash happens, you are required to stop at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

