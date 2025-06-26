Officials with the Louisiana State Police are hoping the public can help them determine who was driving a car that rear-ended a motorized bicyclist on Wednesday morning in Evangeline Parish.

Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Crash: Driver Fled the Scene

According to Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, all of this began to unfold Wednesday at around 7:30 in the morning on Louisiana Highway 3149.

Bourque says the 55-year-old victim was northbound on Highway 3149 near the intersection with Louisiana Highway 104 when a vehicle was also traveling in the same direction.

Officials say that they do not know what vehicle it was, but they do know a vehicle hit Errol Deville of Eunice and then took off without stopping. Whoever was driving did not even call 911 to report hitting the man.

Bourque says Deville was severely injured once impacted by the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time the crash happened, and the man died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Justice Needed: Louisiana Police Search for Driver in Fatal Bicycle Crash

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to come forward.

If you saw something on Wednesday morning or if you happen to know any information about the case, you are urged to tell authorities about what you know.

You can call the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

You can provide law enforcement officials with information anonymously by visiting the Louisiana State Police website and clicking on the "File a Report" tab.

