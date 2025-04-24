Officials with a Louisiana law enforcement agency say they arrested a woman who was accused of firing five shots into a home just after 11:30 on the night of Wednesday, April 23.

What Is Known About The Case?

According to the Abbeville Police Department Chief Mark Hardy's Office, their agency received calls about someone firing shots into a home in the 1100 block of South State Street and South Jefferson Street.

An investigation began into the details of the situation.

What Were The Witness Statements?

According to witnesses at the address, they say a woman dressed in red sweatpants and a white sweatshirt allegedly fired five shots into the home and then took off running.

The witnesses say the woman was seen running east from the intersection of South Jefferson and Murrel Streets.

Officials with the Abbeville Police Department say that shell casings that were 40 caliber were found at that intersection. The search began for a suspect in the case.

What Happened The Following Day?

Chief Hardy says a deputy with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office stopped a driver, 32-year-old Lacey Perro, for some traffic violations at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Southeast Street at around ten o'clock on the morning of Thursday, April 24.

According to the deputy, Perro would not get out of the vehicle.

Perro kept deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office at bay for approximately 20 minutes.

What Followed The Brief Standoff?

The woman eventually got out of her vehicle, at which point she was arrested by the deputies and taken to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

Chief Hardy says that Perro spoke with detectives of the Abbeville Police Department, at which point he says the woman confirmed to them that she was responsible for the shots at the home on Jefferson Street.

Perro was charged with five counts of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm and Shooting in a Firearm Free Zone.

