15-year-Old From Eunice Missing Since Saturday

Local authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing Eunice teen.

15-year-old Thomas Pousson of Eunice hasn't been seen since this past Saturday, September 4 according to KATC.com.

Thomas Pousson is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 245 pounds, with brown hair.

From KATC -

Deputies say that 15-year-old Thomas Pousson was last seen on September 4 in the 1100 block of Community Loop in the unincorporated area of Evangeline Parish.

His mother Cherie tells KATC that family and friends have been actively searching for Thomas since he went missing.

If you have any information as to Thomas Pousson's whereabouts, please contact the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626.

