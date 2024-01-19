Elderly Acadia Parish Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Elderly Acadia Parish Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

via Louisiana DOTD

Eunice, LA (KPEL News) - An elderly Eunice man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Louisiana Hwy 3116 in Acadia Parish.

Louisiana State Police say 79-year-old John C. Leleux Junior of Eunice was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on the highway. They don't know why, but he drove off the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a culvert.

Ledoux was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. The Acadia Parish Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Wearing a seat belt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself from injury or death in a crash. Always buckle up before starting your vehicle, and ensure that all passengers in the vehicle do the same.

Troop I has investigated 1 fatal crash, resulting in 1 death in 2024.

What Parishes Have the Most Fatal Crashes in Louisiana?

You might be surprised to see which area tops this list for 2023.

10 Things That Cause the Most Car Crashes In Louisiana

Filed Under: Acadia Parish, crash, Eunice, Lafayette, louisiana
Categories: Local News, News, State News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL