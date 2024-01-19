Eunice, LA (KPEL News) - An elderly Eunice man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Louisiana Hwy 3116 in Acadia Parish.

Louisiana State Police say 79-year-old John C. Leleux Junior of Eunice was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on the highway. They don't know why, but he drove off the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a culvert.

Ledoux was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. The Acadia Parish Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Wearing a seat belt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself from injury or death in a crash. Always buckle up before starting your vehicle, and ensure that all passengers in the vehicle do the same.

Troop I has investigated 1 fatal crash, resulting in 1 death in 2024.

What Parishes Have the Most Fatal Crashes in Louisiana? You might be surprised to see which area tops this list for 2023.