Louisiana Woman Known as ‘The Sausage Bandit’ Identified

Pineville, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - A Louisiana known only to authorities up to this point as "The Sausage Bandit" has now been identified.

She allegedly has gone a two-day meat-theft spree hauling in an impressive amount of meat.

Now, authorities are asking the public's help finding her.

The Pineville, Louisiana Sausage Bandit

Over the course of 2 days, the Pineville Police Department says "The Sausage Bandit" stole "an impressive haul of meats and energy drinks".

According to KFLY, the woman stole more than just sausage.

17 packs of ribeye steaks

12.25 pounds of sausage

6 pounds of thick-cut bacon

An unspecified amount of energy drinks

Her total haul comes to over 30 pounds of meat.

The case quickly captured local attention after the department posted about the theft on social media, referring to the suspect as a 'meat-loving mystery shopper' and calling on the public to help identify her.

Thanks to anonymous tips, authorities say the woman has been positivity identified, however they have yet to release her name.

Charges are expected to follow soon.

In a press release from the Pineville Police Department said "All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But let’s be honest… that much bacon doesn’t just walk out on its own.”

Read more at KLFY.com.