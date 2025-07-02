PORT ALLEN, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Louisiana man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a whole bunch of crawfish last year -- like 135 sacks worth of mudbugs!

Man Accused of Crawfish Heist Arrested in Port Allen

On June 30, Livestock Brand Inspectors with the state arrested 54-year-old Ricky G. Hasbert of Port Allen for theft of livestock in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The arrest stemmed from Hasbert's alleged actions in 2024. The investigation that led to the arrest was conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Livestock Brand Commission.

Over 130 Sacks of Crawfish Reportedly Stolen

It is alleged that Hasbert received sacks of crawfish and failed to pay a local producer in Pointe Coupee Parish on three occasions in May of 2024. Hasbert allegedly received a total of 135 sacks of crawfish with an estimated value of over $8,800 at the time.

Charges Filed and Jail Transfer Pending

Hasbert was booked on the warrant at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail with his transfer pending to Pointe Coupee Parish Jail. He was booked on charges of theft of livestock.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reminds everyone that all persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

CrimeStoppers Hotline Available for Agricultural Theft Tips

The Livestock Brand Commission also maintains a 24-hour CrimeStoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.