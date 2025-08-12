LIVINGSTON, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Louisiana woman pulled a doozy on Monday. She was released from prison only to get re-arrested within two hours.

Suspicious Activity on Highway 63

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, its officers were dispatched around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 11, 2025, following a report of a suspicious woman walking in the middle of Highway 63 in Livingston.

LPSO Sheriff Jason Ard stated that the woman was seen exiting a Livingston Department of Public Works (DPW) truck, requesting a ride. She was seen being picked up by a vehicle driving south.

Deputies Track Down Suspect

Deputies would quickly locate and detain the woman at a nearby grocery store.

Discharge Paperwork Found in Truck

And inside that DPW truck, deputies would find her discharge paperwork from the Livingston Parish Detention Center. She had only been discharged around 7:00 am the same morning for Criminal Trespass.

List of New Criminal Charges

Lisa Cleaver, 42, was transported to LPDC again and processed on new charges:

Theft of a Vehicle

Attempted Theft of a Vehicle

Sheriff Ard had this to say about the incident:

During our investigation, deputies learned Cleaver - as soon as she stepped foot outside of the LPDC upon her release - attempted to gain entry into an LPSO unmarked unit in the front parking lot. She was unsuccessful.

Sheriff’s Office Continues Investigation

Ard says his office's investigation into the incident remains ongoing.