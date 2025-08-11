A viral video posted by April Ducote on Facebook captures a heated altercation that took place within an Opelousas courtroom.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident involved Donald Dwayne Broussard, a local man, and a St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy/Bailiff. Broussard confirmed in a message to KPEL News that it was indeed him in the video and described the encounter as a physical and verbal assault by the bailiff. He also mentioned hiring an attorney to pursue the matter legally.

Broussard, 53, from Opelousas, Louisiana, mentioned that the video was recorded illegally, but under current cell phone laws, recordings in public places, including courtrooms, can be permissible, depending on local court regulations. It’s worth noting that court rules regarding electronic devices may vary, and such policies can change based on the judge or security concerns at the time.

According to the details shared by eyewitnesses and Ducote, the altercation occurred while the courtroom was not in session, and Broussard allegedly began arguing with a woman in the courtroom, cursing her in the process. When Broussard attempted to approach the woman, the bailiff intervened, leading to a struggle.

Some witnesses claimed that Broussard initiated the confrontation.

Charges and Arrest Details

Major Mark LeBlanc, public information officer for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, confirmed Broussard’s arrest in relation to the incident seen on the viral video. Broussard was charged with disturbing the peace, resisting an officer with force or violence, and threatening a public official.

The incident took place during a court recess on August 8. Broussard was reportedly struggling with the bailiff, who eventually sought an arrest warrant. The warrant was granted, and Broussard was arrested on August 11 at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office without incident.

Broussard’s Background and Public Statements

Broussard has publicly stated on social media that he was involved in an accident on August 2 and mentioned his intentions to run for mayor of Opelousas.

As the situation develops, further details are expected. We will provide updates as new information becomes available.