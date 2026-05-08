(Opelousas, LA) - A St. Landry Parish student was arrested after allegations that he hit a teacher and also made threats to others at the school, threatening to shoot them.

Now, the school where the teenager allegedly hit the teacher was not even his school, but he was involved in a brawl at Northwest High School, as he was a passenger on one of the school buses.

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What Happened at Northwest High School in St. Landry Parish?

A fight between seven students broke out on April 30, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

The School Resource Officers, who work for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, began an investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the fight.

The 17-year-old that detectives arrested was Orentheal Cleavon Sallier, Jr. He was booked on the following charges:

Two Counts of Simple Battery

Battery of a Teacher

Terrorizing

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said,

While altercations amongst young people will happen from time to time, the threatening of school violence with weapons should not and will not be tolerated. The safety of our schools, students, teachers and staff will remain a top priority.

Investigators Allegedly Found Threatening Audio in Connection to School Fight

Guidroz says his officers found audio recordings of the teen allegedly saying he would use a gun against the students at Northwest High.

The Sheriff wants anyone who might know anything about this crime to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office by calling 337-948-6516.

You can also give deputies information anonymously by calling the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-948-TIPS (8477). You can also download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn reward money.