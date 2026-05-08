(Carencro, LA) - If you were trying to drive around the area behind the Amazon Center in Carencro on Thursday night, you likely were not able to, as there was a standoff between a man and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were at the home of 35-year-old Cory Broussard of Carencro Thursday night to serve a warrant.

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According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Jail Booking Report, 35-year-old Cory Broussard of the 700 block of Hector Connoly Road in Carencro, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended/Revoked License

Fail to Obey Traffic Control Signal

The standoff ended up happening in the 200 block of Sonnier Street, which is in the area right behind the Amazon facility.

The man's home was surrounded at the time, roads in the area were blocked off, and eventually, Broussard was taken into custody.