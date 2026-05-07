LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana has always had more than its share of remarkable women. Family isn’t a backdrop here. It’s the center of everything: Sunday dinners that stretch all afternoon, cousins counted like second siblings, and mamas who carry households on their shoulders like it’s the most natural thing in the world. This Mother’s Day, it’s worth looking at the women from right here in South Louisiana who took that tradition and carried it somewhere the rest of the country could see.

Some of them are famous in their own right. Some became famous by raising someone who is. A few did both. And one of them has been famous for nearly 300 years without anyone being able to confirm she existed.

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Evangeline: Acadiana’s First and Most Famous Mother

She may be the most famous woman in the history of South Louisiana, and historians still argue about whether she was real. The Evangeline story — the Acadian woman separated from her family during the British expulsion of 1755, who spent the rest of her life searching for the people she loved — isn’t exactly a story about motherhood in the literal sense. But it’s the story that defines what Acadian womanhood means: resilience, devotion, and an absolute refusal to give up on family, no matter what stands in the way.

The legend points to a real woman named Emmeline Labiche, whose name is on a grave marker beside St. Martin de Tours Church in St. Martinville, on the banks of Bayou Teche. Whether Emmeline actually existed is a question scholars have debated for more than a century. What’s beyond debate is what she represents. Thousands of Acadian women were torn from their families during Le Grand Dérangement, separated from children, husbands, and parents, and scattered across the Atlantic world. Evangeline, whoever she was, became the face of all of them.

Her name is on a parish, a bread company, a high school, a highway, and an oak tree that people still drive hours to visit. If you want to understand why Acadiana mothers are the way they are — tough, devoted, and willing to walk through fire for their families — Evangeline is where that story starts.

Ali Landry: Cecilia’s Beauty Queen Built a Brand on Being a Cajun Mom

Most people outside Louisiana know Ali Landry as the Doritos Girl — the woman from the 1998 Super Bowl commercial who became one of the most recognizable faces in the country overnight. People magazine named her one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World that same year. She won Miss USA 1996, had a recurring role on the UPN sitcom Eve, and worked steadily in film and television through the late 1990s and 2000s.

What rarely makes the highlight reel is where she came from and what she chose to build her life around when the cameras moved on.

Landry grew up in Cecilia, in St. Martin Parish, about 15 miles southeast of Lafayette. She’s of French Acadian and Cajun descent, the daughter of Renella and Gene Allen Landry, and attended Cecilia High School before enrolling at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she majored in mass communication. The roots are about as Acadiana as they come.

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After Hollywood, she didn’t drift from those roots. She ran toward them. She launched a children’s clothing line called Belle Parish, inspired directly by the keepsake clothes her mother had saved from Ali’s Louisiana childhood. She hosted Hollywood Moms’ Club on TV Guide Network and interviewed celebrity mothers for Yahoo!’s Spotlight to Nightlight. She built a parenting app. She became a full-time advocate for the family-first values she grew up with in Acadiana.

She and her husband, filmmaker Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, have three children: daughter Estela, born in 2007, and sons Marcelo and Valentin, born in 2011 and 2013. In a parenting interview, Landry described growing up surrounded by extended family: 10 children on her father’s side, 8 on her mother’s, all living on two large pieces of land in Louisiana. She said that shaped everything about how she parents today.

That’s a very Cajun thing to say. And a very Acadiana thing to be.

Sheri Easterling: Lafayette’s Mom Who Became a Star by Being a Mom

When Addison Rae started posting dance videos on TikTok in 2019, her mother was in most of them. Neither of them could have seen what was coming.

Sheri Nicole Easterling was born in Lafayette in 1979 and spent years juggling engineering work, photography, and running a consignment clothing store called Déjà Vu while raising three children. She was a Lafayette mom doing Lafayette mom things. Then her daughter went viral, and Sheri went viral right alongside her.

One early video of the two of them dancing to Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed” spread across TikTok fast enough to catch Carey’s own attention, who liked it. That was the spark. Sheri built her own following from there, posting dance videos, lifestyle content, and the kind of warm, funny Southern-mama energy that, it turns out, has a massive global audience. She now has more than 13 million followers on TikTok. She was signed to the WME talent agency alongside her daughter and co-hosted a Spotify podcast with Addison called Mama Knows Best.

Sheri didn’t become famous because she was chasing it. She became famous by being herself: a Lafayette mom who loved her kids, loved to dance, and happened to do both on camera at exactly the right moment. That’s a harder thing to manufacture than it looks.

Her daughter, Addison, has since become one of the most-followed creators on TikTok, released a debut album that hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Behind all of it, from the very beginning, was a mom from Lafayette who believed in her.

Gov. Kathleen Blanco: The Stay-at-Home Mom Who Made Louisiana History

Before she was the first woman ever elected governor of Louisiana, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco was a stay-at-home mom. That detail is easy to skip past. It shouldn’t be.

Blanco grew up in the French-speaking Cajun community of Coteau, in Iberia Parish, about 15 miles south of Lafayette. She graduated from what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1964 with a degree in business education, taught for a year at Breaux Bridge High School, married Raymond Blanco, and then spent the next 15 years raising their six children at their Lafayette home.

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Fifteen years. Six children. And then she entered politics.

She was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 1984, becoming the first woman ever elected from Lafayette to the state legislature. She became the first woman elected to the Louisiana Public Service Commission and the first to serve as its chair. She was elected lieutenant governor in 1995 and took office in 1996. In 2003, she was elected the 54th governor of Louisiana — the first woman ever to hold that office.

Her governorship was consumed by Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, and the debate over the government’s response to that disaster followed her for the rest of her public life. But the family she kept at the center of everything — six children, eventually 13 grandchildren — never stopped being the axis around which the rest of her story turned.

She died in Lafayette on August 18, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Her family asked that she be remembered for her faith, her commitment to family, and her love of Louisiana. That’s a fair summary of a life well lived.

Danneel Ackles: From Lafayette to Hollywood and Back to What Matters

Born in Lafayette and raised in Eunice, in St. Landry Parish, Danneel Ackles grew up squarely in Acadiana. Her father is an ophthalmologist. Her mother is an interior designer. She attended Louisiana State University and then headed to Los Angeles with plans to act.

Danneel Ackles, born Elta Danneel Graul, played Rachel Gatina on One Tree Hill for the WB and CW networks, a role that built her a devoted following. She later joined Supernatural in a recurring role alongside her husband Jensen Ackles and co-founded Chaos Machine Productions with him, a production company with a Warner Bros. Television deal. She also co-founded Family Business Beer Company, a craft brewery in Dripping Springs, Texas, with Jensen and her brother Gino.

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She’s a mother of three: daughter Justice Jay, born in 2013, and twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, born in 2016. The family has since relocated from Texas to Connecticut.

The Acadiana angle here isn’t just biography. Danneel came from Lafayette and Eunice — from the same small-town South Louisiana world that shaped everyone else on this list. Her Cajun French ancestry runs through her roots. The values that come with it show up in how she lives and what she’s built.

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The Thread That Runs Through All of Them

None of these women are exactly alike. Ali Landry built a brand around motherhood. Sheri Easterling stumbled into fame through it. Kathleen Blanco set it aside for 15 years and then made history. Danneel Ackles built a career alongside it.

But there’s something they all share, and it’s not hard to see if you grew up in Acadiana. Family isn’t a backdrop to the story. It is the story. The same thing Evangeline — real or not — walked across a continent to find shows up in every version of the Acadiana mother: an absolute conviction that the people you love are worth everything you have.

That’s not unique to South Louisiana, of course. But it runs especially deep here, in a place where the food, the music, the language, and the culture itself were kept alive by generations of women who refused to let them die.

This Mother’s Day, that tradition is in good company.