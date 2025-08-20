(KPEL News) - A Lafayette, Louisiana, store is hoping someone can recognize the two women who are alleged to have made off with items from their unmentionables store on two separate occasions.

The images released to the Lafayette Crime Stoppers program are of poor quality and appear grainy.

While identification of these two women might be difficult, it's not impossible.

What Is Known About This Crime Stoppers Case?

According to officials with the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Crime Stoppers program, these two women are accused of going into the store and stealing.

They are alleged to have gone into the Victoria's Secret store in the Mall of Acadiana and made off with multiple items by putting them in bags.

After stuffing the items in their bags, they fled the store.

Suspect Photo courtesy of Lafayette Police Department

How Much Was Stolen?

Although officials with the police department and Crime Stoppers program haven't specified the exact number of items stolen, it's clear that a significant number were taken.

Suspect Photo courtesy of Lafayette Police Department

Officials say this retail theft is costing the store $6,000.

Yep, that's the value of the items that were stolen from Victoria's Secret during these retail thefts.

Suspect Photo courtesy of Lafayette Police Department

Anyone who knows how expensive unmentionables can be knows that these two women made off with a fortune by "visiting" this store.

Retail theft has a massive impact on the rest of the people who don't steal. It drives up the prices on items for law-abiding people, as it just costs retailers more and more.

What Can You Do If You Recognize Them?

If you recognize these people, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477). When you call Crime Stoppers, you remain anonymous.

You can also anonymously give information by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device or by calling **TIPS (8477).

You can get a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

